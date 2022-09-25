Aukot mourns sister killed by Pokot bandits in Turkana East

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 — Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot says his sister is among eleven people who were killed last night in an ambush by bandits in a village in Turkana East.

The 2017 presidential candidate urged President William Ruto to address the insecurity in the area while mourning his sister who he said was a mother of two children.

“Dear President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, I just lost my sister Mary Kanyaman, a mother of little kids, to Pokot bandits in Napeitom.

“We have also lost the area chief and eight other police officers. We will Bury them, but fix the insecurity issue in Turkana East,” stated Aukot.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso later issued a statement condemning the attack which he said claimed the lives of 8 officers, 2 civilians and a local chief.

Shioso indicated the officers were pursuing the rustlers when they were attacked by the armed thugs who also made away with some of the livestock the police were after.

“The National Police Service regrets to inform on the criminal and cowardly ambush by cattle rustling bandits on innocent members of the public and police officers. The officers were in hot pursuit of Pokot bandits who had raided a village in Turkana East and made away with livestock,” he stated.

The National Police Service, in a bid to reassure locals, said it had dispatched more troops to the region to end the menace which has affected the area for years.