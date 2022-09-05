Connect with us

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, a staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and sworn critic of William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli congratulates Ruto, urges workers to maintain peace

Atwoli, a fierce critic of Ruto, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that the board of the trade union had resolved to congratulate the winner once the country’s apex court makes its final judgment on the presidential election petition.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court validated his win on Monday.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome dismissed the key issues raised by the petition that sought to have it nullified, confirming Ruto as validly elected to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Atwoli, a fierce critic of Ruto, said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that the board of the trade union had resolved to congratulate the winner once the country’s apex court makes its final judgment on the presidential election petition.

The COTU SG appealed to workers in the country and all Kenyans to remain peaceful after Supreme Court’s confirmation of Ruto as President-Elect.

Ruto’s campaign castigates Atwoli for suggesting the DP will commit suicide

On August 17, days after Rutu’s declaration as President-Elect, Atwoli dismissed claims that he was mulling resignation from the leadership of COTU after he convened a meeting.

However, Atwoli clarified that the main purpose of the meeting was to plan for the burial of a COTU member who had passed on at the time.

Atwoli was responding to claims by the Kenya Kwanza’s Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi that the COTU SG had called for a meeting to step down from the trade union.

According to Itumbi, Atwoli had convened the meeting in a desperate attempt to force a preferred successor into the COTU SG seat.

