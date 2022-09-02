Another passenger dies aboard KQ flight on Nairobi-New York route

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A passenger has died aboard a Kenya Airways flight on the New York route, a week after a similar incident was reported.
The airline said the passenger was found to be unresponsive at 6:30 am on Friday morning on the flight to New York.
“Upon further examination, medical personnel on board confirmed that the passenger had passed away,” the airline said in a statement.
The flight had departed Nairobi on Thursday. night at 11:55pm.
On August 22, another passenger died aboard a flight from New York to Nairobi in what forced an emergency landing in Casablanca, Morocco.
The airline said the passenger had fallen ill while onboard.