KQ flights in the skies.

Top stories

Another passenger dies aboard KQ flight on Nairobi-New York route

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – A passenger has died aboard a Kenya Airways flight on the New York route, a week after a similar incident was reported.

The airline said the passenger was found to be unresponsive at 6:30 am on Friday morning on the flight to New York.

“Upon further examination, medical personnel on board confirmed that the passenger had passed away,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight had departed Nairobi on Thursday. night at 11:55pm.

On August 22, another passenger died aboard a flight from New York to Nairobi in what forced an emergency landing in Casablanca, Morocco.

The airline said the passenger had fallen ill while onboard.

