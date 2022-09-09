AKUH Lab retains premier global accreditation status

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi’s laboratory has been accredited for the second time by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the premier accreditation body for clinical laboratories globally.

The USA-based CAP Laboratory Accreditation helps laboratories maintain the accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis. It assists laboratories manage rapidly evolving changes in laboratory medicine and technology.

“This re-accreditation is an external validation that we are providing the highest quality of diagnostic services that ensure quality patient care and patient safety as measured by international standards,” said Rashid Khalani, CEO of the Hospital.

“A doctor relies on accurate and timely diagnosis to administer the correct treatment. Therefore your treatment is as good as the diagnosis.”

The re-accreditation was a culmination of a rigorous audit process based on a review of the hospital laboratory’s compliance with 23 checklists.

“Besides guiding us to maintain the highest standards in diagnostics, this program offers professional development and learning opportunities for our laboratory staff and facilitates the exchange of ideas and best practices among pathology and laboratory medicine peers,” added Mr Khalani.

The Hospital’s laboratory was first accredited by CAP in 2018, becoming the first hospital laboratory in Eastern and Central Africa to receive the coveted accreditation.

In addition to the CAP accreditation, the Hospital laboratory is also ISO 15189 accredited by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS). The hospital was first accredited by SANAS in 2011 and has been re-accredited annually since then. The laboratory is also accredited by the Joint Commission International, the recognized global leader in health quality standards.