AG says NSAC members visited Chebukati at Bomas to discuss security matters not elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Attorney General Kihara Kariuki says National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) members visited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya to discuss security matters and not the ongoing elections.

The meeting is said to have occurred on August 15 hours before Chebukati declared the presidential results, and the delegation included Principal Administrative Secretary at the office of the President Kennedy Kihara , Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and LT. General Francis Omondi Ogolla the Vice Chief of Defence.

In his affidavit, Chebukati said that the members attempted to subvert the will of the people, by asking him and the other commissioners to moderate the presidential results in favor of Raila Odinga.

The AG through his lawyer George Oraro however denied the claims, saying that discussions centred on security, alluding to the fact that at the time of the visit, tensions had started to build up in the country due to non-transmission of results.

“The visit to the IEBC tallying center was instigated as a result of the activities which had gone on on 13th and 14th of August when there was suspension of transmission and displaying of the results,” he submitted.

Chebukati had also submitted that NSAC members asked him to ensure a runoff, if he couldn’t declare Raila Odinga as the outright winner in the 2022 presidential election, citing security reasons.

The IEBC Chairman noted that the message was relayed by Kihara, who cautioned that if he declared William Ruto as the President – Elect, ‘the country is going to burn’.

According to Oraro, Chebukati’s allegations tainted the image of the official, who he described as a Kenyan of integrity.

“The allegations made by the chairman are extremely grave and have irretrievably sallied the conduct of the official concerned and if proven can constitute an offense. The court views such allegations with great gravity,” Oraro stated.

Oraro further told the court that the mentioned NSAC members do not serve political interests.