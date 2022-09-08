Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Acting National Assembly clerk Serah Kioko. /COURTESY

Kenya

Acting National Assembly clerk Serah Kioko first woman to swear in MPs-elect

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Acting Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear-in MPs-elect today.

This is after the Parliamentary Service Commission picked her to replace outgoing clerk Michael Sialai who retired on July 31.

The House Clerk is the administrative and procedural head of the National Assembly and oversees the day-to-day operations of the House.

The supreme law gives the Clerk of the National Assembly sole powers to administer the oath of office to the 349 newly elected MPs who in turn will elect a new Speaker.

The members of the National Assembly convene for the first sitting of the 13th Parliament to elect their respective Speakers after taking the oath of office.

Bungoma Senator-Elect Moses Wetangula was forced to tender in his resignation after a Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President-Elect William Ruto backed his bid to become the Speaker of the National Assembly.

He will now face off with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya candidate Kenneth Marende who is seeking to make a return to the post he held between 2008 and 2013.

Uasin Gishu County Woman Rep Gladys Shollei will face Daadab MP Farah Maalim Deputy Speaker of National Assembly position.

To be elected Speaker of the National Assembly, one requires two-thirds support of 349 MPs (233).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If no candidate secures this threshold, the vote goes to a second round and the candidate who garners a simple majority is declared the winner.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Muturi to deliver farewell speech at the National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is expected to hold his valedictory at 11am. A valedictory speech,...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Miguna writes to Public Service Chief Kinyua demanding travel documents for President-elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has written to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua demanding facilitation to travel to Nairobi...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Seven out of 41 applicants for Senate Speaker post nominated for slot

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Seven out of the 41 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have been certified as duly nominated...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula, Shollei confident of victory in National Assembly leadership posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Outgoing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Uasin Gishu women representative-elect Gladys Shollei have expressed confidence that they will emerge...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Nine applicants in Senate Speaker race submit nomination papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Nine out of the 40 applicants who applied for the Senate Speaker post have submitted their application before the...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo to fly Azimio flag in Senate Speaker race to battle it out with Kingi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will now fly the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya flag in Thursday’s Senate Speaker election....

19 hours ago

Kenya

Biden congratulates President-Elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United States President Joe Biden has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto following his August 9, 2022, win affirmed by the...

21 hours ago