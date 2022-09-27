India, Israel enjoy close ties: Israeli envoy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW Delhi, India Sep 26 – Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon who completes a year in office said that the two countries share wonderful government-to-government relations.

Gilon said, “It was a very intensive year. I fell in love with India from the first moment I landed here. Never saw such wide popular support. There are wonderful government-to-government relations. It’s a great experience.”

“The famous picture of PM Modi with ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the Olga beach is one of the pictures that will stay as a symbol of how things are done. The friendship they developed continued with other PMs also,” he said.

“In October last year, I accompanied External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Israel and I would say it is one of the most intimate visits that I have experienced in friendship and gestures between people and leaders,” he added.