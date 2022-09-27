Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World

India, Israel enjoy close ties: Israeli envoy

Published

NEW Delhi, India Sep 26 – Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon who completes a year in office said that the two countries share wonderful government-to-government relations.

Gilon said, “It was a very intensive year. I fell in love with India from the first moment I landed here. Never saw such wide popular support. There are wonderful government-to-government relations. It’s a great experience.”

“The famous picture of PM Modi with ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the Olga beach is one of the pictures that will stay as a symbol of how things are done. The friendship they developed continued with other PMs also,” he said.

“In October last year, I accompanied External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Israel and I would say it is one of the most intimate visits that I have experienced in friendship and gestures between people and leaders,” he added.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi’s India wins global praise at UNGA

NEW York, USA Sep 26 – At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session India has been winning praise from several developing and...

15 hours ago

World

India hosts 10th IBSA ministerial meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York [US], Sep 22 India hosted the 10th Ministerial Commission of Foreign Ministers of the India-Brazil-South Africa Trilateral Cooperative Forum (IBSA), on the...

5 days ago

World

Indian leader Narendra Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have directly rebuffed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not the...

September 17, 2022

World

Indian Food Sector Goes Millet Way

To keep itself in sync with the United Nations General Assembly’s announcement to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM), the Indian...

September 17, 2022

World

Modi holds bilateral talks with Erdogan

Samarkand:  Indian PM Narendra Modi on Friday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit here and...

September 16, 2022

World

Indian democracy in good health under Modi govt: new data shows

Sydney [Australia], Sep 13: All objective indicators show Indian democracy is in good health, in much better shape than those of peer countries with...

September 13, 2022

World

India, UAE ink agreement on Education

India’s Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE on cooperation in the field of education.“The...

September 8, 2022

World

PM Narendra Modi backs economic, energy ties with Russia

NEW DELHI: India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday further backed economic cooperation with Russia as he told President Vladimir Putin that India is...

September 8, 2022