68 countries reject meddling in China’s internal affairs at UN session

Published

A group of countries on Monday opposed interference in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights at the ongoing 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Issues related to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Tibet Autonomous Region are China’s internal affairs, and there should be no politicization of human rights and double standards, according to a joint statement delivered by Pakistan on behalf of 68 states.

Respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states represent the basic norms governing international relations, the statement read.

All parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, adhere to the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, and respect the right of the people of each state to choose independently the path for development in accordance with their national conditions, it said.

It continued that all kinds of human rights should be treated with the same emphasis, with sufficient importance attached to economic, social and cultural rights and the right to development in particular.

“Today human beings are faced with multiple challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. The international community should uphold multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and respond jointly to global challenges, advance world peace and development, and promote and protect human rights.”

