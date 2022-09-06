Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto signs the appointment of six judges rejected by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta who handed over power to him on September 13, 2022. /PPS.

Top stories

6 Judges appointed by President Ruto to be sworn in Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Six new judges appointed by President William Ruto will take oath on Wednesday morning.

Ruto appointed the judges who were rejected by his predecessor, saying there was no basis to fail to appoint them as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

It was Ruto’s first task as soon as he took over power.

They include Justices Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Joel Mwaura Ngugi who will all become Court of Appeal judges while two others Makori Evans Kiago and Cheruiyot Omange Judith Elizabeth joins the Environment and Land Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Makori Evans Kiago and Cheruiyot Omange Judith Elizabeth to be judges of the Environment and Land Court,” the president said in a notice signed in the presence of his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The judges were recommended for appointment by JSC six years ago, but immediate former president Kenyatta declined to appoint them, saying there were adverse reports against them from the intelligence service.

But when he took an oath of office Tuesday, President Ruto said his first official task will be to appoint the judges.

“To further demonstrate my commitment to the Independence of the judiciary, I will appoint the six judges already nominated for appointment to the Court of Appeal which was done three years ago by the Judicial service commission,’’ he said.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Matiangi de-activates his Twitter account

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – Fred Matiangi, who served as the Interior Cabinet Secretary under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, has deactivated his Twitter...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua sworn in as Deputy President

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – RIGATHI Gachagua was sworn in as Deputy President on Tuesday, moments after William Ruto took oath as Kenya’s fifth...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Karua skips Ruto’s inaguration, opts to play golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Riggy G ‘Gachagua’ says his work cut out as Deputy President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua who has earned the moniker Riggy G says his work is already cut out even...

23 hours ago

World

Xi congratulates Ruto on election as Kenyan president

President Xi Jinping congratulated William Ruto on Wednesday on his election as Kenyan president. In a congratulatory message to the president-elect, Xi said that...

6 days ago

Presidential Petitions

Ruto’s victory was decided way before vote-tallying: Murgor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William...

August 31, 2022

Presidential Petitions

PHOTO: Raila following the Supreme Court proceedings with Silas Jakakimba

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is keenly watching the Supreme Court proceedings of his petition against the victory handed...

August 31, 2022

Presidential Petitions

PHOTOS: Supreme Court petition

Here are select pictures from the Supreme Court during a Pre-Trial conference on the presidential petition challenging the victory handed to Deputy President William...

August 30, 2022