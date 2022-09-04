Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
4 IEBC commissioners who distanced themselves from Presidential results announcement by Chebukati. COURTESY

Top stories

4 dissenting IEBC commissioners led by Cherera pledge to respect Supreme Court verdict upholding President-Elect Ruto’s victory

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Four commissioners at the the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who were opposed to the announcement of William Ruto as President-Elect say they will accept the Supreme Court ruling validating his win.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua holds first meeting with Nyandarua leaders after Supreme Court upholds President-Elect’s win

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 6 – Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua has convened his first meeting with Nyandarua County leaders a day after the Supreme Court...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Tanzanian president Suluhu join leaders in congratulating Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 -Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto  after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld his election victory. “I would...

35 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta should have congratulated President-Elect Ruto – Ngunjiri Wambugu

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for not congratulating the incoming President-Elect...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt declares next Tuesday a public holiday for President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The government has declared next Tuesday a public holiday for the inauguration of President-Elect William Ruto and his deputy...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Supreme Court throws out petition seeking to bar President-Elect Ruto, Gachagua from being sworn in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Supreme Court has thrown out a petition that sought to block the swearing-in of President-Elect William Ruto and...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Focus now on Assumption of office committee after Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Following the Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, focus no shifts to his swearing in ceremony to...

4 hours ago

Top stories

World leaders congratulate President-Elect Ruto after Supreme Court verdict upholding victory

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 6 – Global leaders have continued congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld his August 9 victory. United...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Wetangula to battle for Speaker’s post in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, are among the lawmakers who have expressed...

4 hours ago