Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
L-R: IEBC Commissioners Juliana Chirera (Vice Chairperson), Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo Nyangaya/FILE -National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

4 commissioners had no proof of results manipulation: Supreme Court

While affirming that the power to tally and verify elections rests on the electoral agency and not exclusively the Chairperson, the court noted Wafula Chebukati demonstrated the involvement of colleague commissioners .
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — The Supreme Court has ruled that the four IEBC commissioners who distanced themselves from the outcome of the August 9 presidential election results did not provide any evidence of results tampering.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, while delivering the final judgment on the consolidated presidential election petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win, said the bench had taken cognizance that the four commissioners actively participated in the tallying and verification exercise from the beginning until just before the declaration of the results by the Chairperson.

“We note that aside from their 11th-hour walkout, the four commissioners have not placed before this court any document to show the result of the election was altered,” she said.

While affirming that the power to tally and verify elections rests on the electoral agency and not exclusively the Chairperson, the court noted Wafula Chebukati demonstrated the involvement of colleague commissioners .

“We find that the power to verify and tally presidential election results vest, not in the IEBC chairperson but the commission. We also find that the chairperson cannot arrogate the power to tally and verify the results to the Elections Act to the exclusion of other members of the commission,” she added.

On August 15, as IEBC prepared to release the final presidential results, four of the seven commissioners of the IEBC addressed a press conference from the Serena Hotel and disowned the yet to be announced results.

“We have done the 2022 general elections in the most effective and efficient manner and ensured all the challenges have been contained but some things need to be put out there,” said Juliana Cherera, IEBC’s Vice Chairperson who was accompanied by Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit.

“We are rejecting the results the Chairman is about to announce at the Bomas of Kenya due to the opaqueness of the process during the final phase,” she said.

Cherera’s statement followed press conference by the Saitabao Kanchory, the Chief Agent of Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who cited irregularities in the election and vowed to challenge the outcome.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” she claimed. 

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

No proof postponement of 5 sub-national polls affected turnout: court

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga – the principal petitioner in the 2022 presidential petition -- had alleged that the decision by IEBC to postpone...

18 mins ago

World

Kenya Supreme Court upholds Ruto’s victory in presidential vote

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 5 – Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Soweto’s assertions on Jose Camargo, portal infiltration hot air: Supreme Court

The court singled out submission by lawyer Julie Soweto in which Raila Odinga's legal team claimed a Venezuelan National named Jose Camargo interfered with...

30 mins ago

Kenya

Karua says will respect Supreme Court verdict upholding President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5- Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says she will respect the Supreme Court decision upholding President-Elect...

31 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

Ruto takes it as Supreme Court dismisses Raila petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – The Supreme Court has ruled that William Samoei Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic...

47 mins ago

Top stories

Parliament to hold first sitting on Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the first sittings of  both the National Assembly and Senate on Thursday at 9.00am....

52 mins ago

Kenya

Supreme Court gives IEBC election technology a clean bill of health

Nairobi, Kenya Sep 5 – The Supreme Court has ruled that the technology used by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in August...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta makes unpublicized return to Nairobi

The Head of State made an unpublicized return to the capital but information available on a public flight tracker – FlightRadar24 – indicated that...

2 hours ago