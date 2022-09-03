Connect with us

The PSV had originated from Mombasa and was headed to Nuu in Mwingi/COURTESY

3 children among 5 killed in a crash involving PSV van in Mtito Andei

The head on collision involved a lorry and a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV) belonging to Kinatwa Prestige Sacco.

MAKINDU, Kenya, Sep 25 — Five people have perished and others suffered serious injuries following a grisly road accident at Kanga area in Mtito Andei along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Those injured were rushed to Makindu Level IV Hospital.

The PSV had originated from Mombasa and was headed to Nuu in Mwingi.

Among those who perished are 3 children according to Kibwezi Police Commander George Kashmir.

