3 children among 5 killed in a crash involving PSV van in Mtito Andei

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKINDU, Kenya, Sep 25 — Five people have perished and others suffered serious injuries following a grisly road accident at Kanga area in Mtito Andei along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The head on collision involved a lorry and a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV) belonging to Kinatwa Prestige Sacco.

Those injured were rushed to Makindu Level IV Hospital.

The PSV had originated from Mombasa and was headed to Nuu in Mwingi.

Among those who perished are 3 children according to Kibwezi Police Commander George Kashmir.