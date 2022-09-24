Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Members of Falun Gong or Falun Dafa protest concerning the alleged improsonment / torture and organ harvesting of fellow members in mainland China on 16th July 2016 in London, United Kingdom/ Mike Kemp/Getty Images

NATIONAL NEWS

24 Kenyans rescued from traffickers in Laos amid concerns over illegal organ extraction

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the 24 were part of an unknown number of mostly young Kenyans suspected to be working in ‘fraud factories’ in South East Asia.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Kenya in partnership with the government of Laos and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has rescued 24 Kenyans from trafficking cartels in Laos as more still trapped in Myanmar and Laos call for help.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the 24 were part of an unknown number of mostly young Kenyans suspected to be working in ‘fraud factories’ in South East Asia.

“More worrying is intelligence information that some of the factories may be facilities for extracting and storing human organs,” the Ministry said.

The rescue follows the recent release of 13 Kenyans held by traffickers in Myanmar.

“The influx of young and educated people is considered critical by the traffickers because of their ability to conduct cybercrimes,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry stated that the human trafficking menace once considered an endemic problem in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had gone global.

The government warned Kenyans to stop applying for online jobs that are advertised in South East Asia without authenticating them citing that this exposed them to dangers including possibility of losing body organs.

“Public sensitization campaigns remain the best weapon to raise awareness and thereby reduce this new threat to the safety and well-being of Kenyans,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry disclosed that the Kenyans, like hundreds of other foreigners from the region, South Asia and Africa, are lured by irresistible adverts promising lucrative perks and easy work workloads.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Babu, Ladema accuse ODM of betrayal as fight for committee slots gets nasty

Mbadi was first to express his displeasure in the line-up unveiled on Saturday by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioning why he was overlooked for...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto to address joint sitting of Parliament next Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house on Thursday next week...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Exiled Lawyer Miguna to jet back home Oct 25

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will jet back into the country next month. The lawyer who...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour court stops mandatory NSSF deductions, annuls anchor law

The court ordered NSSF to refrain from compelling or requiring mandatory listing of employers or employees whether registered as a member of any retirement...

17 hours ago

Kenya

JSC elects Macharia Njeru as Vice Chair

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 22 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has elected Commissioner Macharia Njeru to the position of Vice Chairperson. Njeru who represents...

17 hours ago

World

Health Ministry says family planning key social-economic driver

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – As Kenya prepares to join the world in marking World Contraception Day on Monday the government says it facing...

18 hours ago

Kenya

NCCK urges MPs to focus on service delivery, not personal gain

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has advised the recently elected leaders to concentrate on carrying out...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Light moment in Traffic Court after woman shows up drunk

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – There was a light moment at the Nairobi Traffic Court after a woman showed up while drunk. The women...

18 hours ago