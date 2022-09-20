20 heads of state, 2,500 VIPs expected at President-Elect Ruto’s inauguration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – 20 Heads of State will attend President-Elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony on August 13, 2022, at the Kasarani stadium.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, a member of the Assumption of Office Committee, confirmed on Saturday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already making arrangements to accommodate the welfare of the leaders.

2, 500 Very Important Persons (VIPs) will also grace the event.

“All the protocols associated with the visiting Heads of State leading by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are already making plans,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho noted that they expect the 60, 000 capacity stadium to be filled to the brim and advised Kenyans who will attend physically to be seated by 7.00 am.

An overflow space has already been created where huge television screens have been mounted to accommodate persons who will not have access to the venue.

The gates at the venue will be opened at 4.00 am, with Kibicho assuring that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure there will be no hitches.

10, 000 police officers will be deployed at the venue to “ensure order and everybody is safe.”

Kibicho, at the same time, assured that all is set for the day, noting that the committee “is satisfied with the preparations and we have no doubt that we will have a colorful event.”

A spot check by Capital News at the venue revealed that final touches were being made to ensure nothing goes wrong on the historic day.

Kibicho stated that the infrastructural preparations, including the main podium expansion, would be completed by Sunday’s close of business.

President-Elect Ruto will officially be taking over the reins from President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he has deputized for the past 10 years.