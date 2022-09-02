Connect with us

Kiambu building collapse. /COURTESY

Kenya

At least 2 people killed in Kiambu 6-storey building collapse

IRENE MWANGI

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya, Sep 26 – Two people died on Monday after a six-storey house under construction collapsed in Kirigiti area, Kiambu.

According to police, seven others were rescued in the incident after the building collapsed on a residential house below it trapping some of those who were there.

Police stated that some workers had arrived at the site when the structure went down.

A Multi-agency team is currently at the scene rescuing the victims from the rubbles.

Officials say it may take long to reach the ground floor and that they do not know how many people are still trapped therein.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area and the industry which is blamed on lack of supervision and greediness by contractors.

Kiambu head of DCI Richard Mwaura said they are investigating the incident.

“We are now focused on rescuing the victims and will deal with the rest later,” he said.

