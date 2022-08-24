Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga

Top stories

You’re out of order, IEBC tells Raila after urging Chebukati to keep off mini polls

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – The electoral commission, IEBC says Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is out of order in urging its Chairman Wafula Chebukati to keep off Mombasa and Kakamega by-elections.

IEBC issued a statement soon after Odinga said Chebukati was not competent to preside over by-elections in the two counties where they were postponed over ballots mix-up.

“The Commission wishes to inform the public that the statements made today by Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with regard to the role of the Chairman in the two Gubernatorial elections scheduled for Monday 29th August 2022 are misleading,” IEBC tweeted.

Odinga is at loggerheads with Chebukati whom he accuses of bungling the August 9 presidential election in which he declared Deputy President William Ruto winner.

Odinga insists he was robbed of his victory and has since filed a petition at the Supreme Court where eight other cases were filed seeking to nullify Ruto’s win.

IEBC however, insists the election was free and fair and has already instructed lawyers to file responses in court after delivering all requisite forms 34A’s and B’s used in the election.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa freed on Sh10mn bond in murder case

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Aug 24 – The High Court in Kakamega has freed Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa on a Sh10 million bond in a case...

2 mins ago

Kenya

Gichugu Returning Officer Gitobu died of blood clot complications: Autopsy

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 24 – An autopsy conducted on the body of Gichugu Retuning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu showed that he died following a blood...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Nyeri IEBC clerk charged with issuing voter with excess ballot papers in Aug poll

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 24 – An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official attached to Kieni constituency in Nyeri county was Wednesday charged before...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ida: Happy Birthday my love

NAIROBI Kenya August 24- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wished his wife Ida Betty Odinga a happy birthday in a...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IEBC presents statutory forms used in the presidential election ahead of status conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila wants Chebukati out of Mombasa, Kakamega by-elections

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

2 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC to file responses to presidential petitions at 2pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to file its responses to the various presidential petitions at...

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Magoha rules out extension of school calendar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has ruled out an extension of the school calendar amid pressure from education sector...

4 hours ago