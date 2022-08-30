Connect with us

David Mwalika. /COURTESY

Kenya

Wiper’s David Mwalika retains Kitui Central Parliamentary seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Wiper Democratic Party’s David Mwalika has retained the Kitui Rural Parliamentary seat.

Mwalika was declared the winner this morning after garnering 19,745 votes.

Charles Nyamai of the United Democratic Alliance got 10,178 votes.

Mwalika had threatened to sue the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the delayed election.

Addressing the media after casting his vote at Mbitini Primary Polling Monday, the newly elected MP said the actions of the electoral body had him incur more losses during the campaign period.

“After meeting IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, he only asked for forgiveness saying there was nothing he could do. As a candidate, I will go to court to seek compensation. I have greatly suffered, my family as well as my supporters,” said Mwalika.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati initially canceled gubernatorial polls in Mombasa and Kakamega and four constituency seats – Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba- over mistakes in the ballot papers printed.

