Why didn’t you file a petition if you’re aggrieved: Judge asks Wajackoyah

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Lawyer Professor George Wajackoyah who came third in the just concluded presidential election has told Supreme Court judges that he is one of the “most aggrieved” in the ongoing presidential petition.

Wajackoyah, who is appearing as an interested party in petitions filed by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others, told the court that he ought to be given sufficient time to make submissions because “I am the most aggrieved in this court in the absence of Odinga and Ruto”.

Raila and eight others petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto, arguing that the final results are not verifiable and accurate. All the petitions have been consolidated and a hearing is set to start on Wednesday with a verdict due out on September 5.

“We give you all the respect you deserve as one of the presidential candidates in the August 9 presidential election,” Justice Mohammed Ibrahim told Wajackoyah, “however, you lost an opportunity to file a petition to challenge the results so you must live with that.”

Developing story….