Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 1, 2022 | Amb Margaret Whiteman is received by Chargé d’Affaires Eric Kneedler at the US Embassy in Nairobi/USA Embassy, Nairobi

KENYA US RELATIONS

Whitman arrives in Kenya to begin posting as Biden’s chief resident diplomat

Whitman, appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2021, takes over Kyle McCarter who was appointed during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1– The newly appointed United States Ambassador to Kenya, Margaret Cushing Whitman, has arrived in the country to take on her new role.

Whitman, appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2021, takes over Kyle McCarter who was appointed during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Whitman was confirmed in a unanimous vote by the U.S. Senate as the eighteenth United States Ambassador to Kenya on July 14, 2022.

Whitman was a senior member of Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns in both 2008 and 2012 and ran for Governor of California as a Republican in 2010 but supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in the 2020 election.

She has significant experience leading business organizations, from start-ups to large multinational companies in Silicon Valley.

Whitman has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Hewlett-Packard Company, both multinational information technology companies.

She also served as President and CEO of eBay Inc., an online marketplace and digital payments company.

Whitman has also been a member of a number of corporate boards of directors, including Procter & Gamble and General Motors.

In 2014, Whitman was named 20th in the Forbes List of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Committed to equality in education and protection of the environment, Ambassador Whitman has been National Board Chair of Teach For America and served as a Member of the Board of Trustees of The Nature Conservancy.


Whitman holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB in Economics from Princeton University.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IMLU calls for expedited trial of cops behind the murder of Kianjakoma brothers

The victims -- Emmanuel Mutura Ndigwa,19, and Benson Njiru Ndigwa, 22 -- lost their lives in the hands of police officers in Kianjakoma village,...

22 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ex-Uhuru messaging chief alleges plot to destabilize Rift Valley ahead of polls

Eric Ngeno, who served as State House's Senior Director for Messaging between May 2013 and June 2022, was reacting to reports by Interior Cabinet...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mbadi denies claims Raila blocking Ruto from Luo Nyanza through violence

Mbadi accused Ruto of dividing Nyanza by campaigning in the counties of Kisii, Nyamira and parts of Migori (Kuria) while neglecting other areas.

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Uhuru denies plot to harm Ruto, commits to peaceful transition whoever wins

Ruto, in an escalating public spat with Kenyatta whom he fell out with in 2018, said he was ready to pay the ultimate price...

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya says social media won’t be blocked after warning to Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – Kenya insisted Saturday that social media would not be blocked after a state watchdog warned Facebook it risked suspension if...

8 hours ago

August Elections

Junet dismisses leaked audio on ‘high level talks with IEBC’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Secretary General Junet Mohamed has termed as fake news leaked audio of a man...

22 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta officially opens the Nairobi Expressway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday officially launched Kenya’s iconic Nairobi Expressway and described the public trial by motorists as...

1 day ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta Officially Launches Nairobi Expressway And Eastern Bypass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday officially launched Kenya’s iconic Nairobi Expressway after months of successful public trial. The President...

1 day ago