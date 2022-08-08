Connect with us

Martha Karua campaigns in Nanyuki days after Raila Odinga named her his running mate for the August 9, presidential election. /May 23, 2022.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

What is Narc Kenya’s role in Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya?

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The role that the Narc Kenya party will play in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya after its flagbearer Raila Odinga settled on its party leader Martha Karua as his running mate has been a point of debate.

More so, that the Odinga-Karua presidential ticket is that of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party which begs the question on the political stake of their individual parties.

Twenty-six political parties from all regions of Kenya have aligned themselves with Azimio La Umoja that is supporting Odinga’s bid.

However, the elephant in the room still remains how all these entities will share the cake in the event they win.

Narc Kenya has already bagged the running mate slot as well as the constitutional minister docket which begs the question whether those are the only plum positions the political vehicle is assured of.

The party’s vice chair Kabala Kile has intimated that the political party might be having a change of tact away from the push and pull in the event the Odinga led coalition clinches government.

“This time is not about being selfish and individualistic. This time round it’s about who has the best skill in terms of actualizing the dream of One Kenya, One people, One nation . Remember we have 26 political parties with different interest which need to be incorporated,” said Kile.

The entry of Karua into the national politics has been framed and viewed from the gender lens with her appointment being linked to the struggle by women to scale up to top positions in government.

As political pundits and critics take turn to analyze the implications of Karua appointment as Odinga’s running mate very few have engaged the discussion of the critical role Narc Kenya will play, if any.

Details concerning the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya power sharing agreement which is deposited at the registrar of political parties has been shrouded in secrecy.

“The issue of sharing slot is something that can bring discontent and I believe the party chairs who are privy to the document know the contents and who will be on their team,” the party’ vice chair stated.

The hardest puzzle picture has been Narc Kenya party which was formed in 2005 to encroach much territory in terms political space given that for the past two general election it hasn’t been on the fore.

Kile reveals that the Karua led party has been integral in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya manifesto by promoting good governance through a robust policy framework.

“If you look at the action plan of Azimio its based on three pillars which is economic revolution, social transformation and good governance,”

“Good governance is what Narc Kenya brought to the table and having our plan considered in the manifesto,” he said.

Narc Kenya has taken action to form policy framework in health, environment, security and tax justice which might in ripple effect given them a bargaining chip when it comes to the share the national cake,if they gunner majority of the votes.

“The government has a lot of position that it can dish or sharing out with the affiliate parties. I think it’s not about clinching positions just for the sake. It’s looking at what is our expertise and what we are trying to drive is aspect good governance,” Kile stated.

NARC-Kenya was formed in 2005 after the defeat of the Government sponsored Draft constitution. It was formed by National Rainbow Coalition members loyal to the late Mwai Kibaki administration.

In March, NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua officially joined Azimio la Umoja coalition following a series of consultative talks held between her party and Odinga’s camp which culminated to the duo vying for presidency in a joint ticket.

