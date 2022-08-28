Connect with us

Raila Odinga

Kenya

What I am asking for is to be told the truth, Raila says as he dismisses Chebukati’s attempted bribery claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed attempted bribery claims by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati saying the truth will come out during the Supreme Court hearing.

Speaking following a church service on Sunday, Odinga pocked holes into Chebukati’s affidavit saying that he never mentioned how much he was offered to moderate the results in his favour.

“If the IEBC chairman can say that he wanted to be bribed, who wanted to bribe him and with how much? And why didn’t he come out initially and say that there was an attempt to bribe him,” he stated.

“You have bee defeated with your job and you are very proud,” Odinga said of Chebukati.

In his replying affidait, Chebukati named senior government officials who wanted to subvert the will of the people at the Bomas of Kenya during the announcement of the Presidential results.

Chebukati says about 10am of the said date, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) members came to see him alongside other commissioners at the national tallying centre at Bomas, and asked him to ensure a runoff, if he couldn’t declare Raila Odinga as the outright winner in the 2022 presidential election.

In his affidavit has listed the names of the NSAC delegation that were represented at the said meeting, including Principal Administrative Secretary at the office of the President Kennedy Kihara , Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and LT. General Francis Omondi Ogolla the Vice Chief of Defences.

In his narration, Chebukati stated that prior to the arrival of the team, he had received a call from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua informing him that he had sent a team that would like to discuss “assumption of office”.

The IEBC Chairman noted that the message was relayed by Kihara, who cautioned that if he declared William Ruto as the President – Elect, ‘the country is going to burn’
He proceeded to indicate that skirmishes between the Kikuyu and Luo communities had already started ‘in several slums including Kibera and Mathare’ on the basis of alleged ‘betrayal by the kikuyu’.

“The second part of the message from the NSAC delegation was that if we cannot announce Raila Odinga as the outright winner, then we must ensure that there is a runoff,” Chebukati submitted.

Chebukati went ahead to explain that after Kihara’s remarks he invited all the commissioners to share their views, which were supported by commissioners Nyang’aya, Masit, Wanderi and Vice chairperson Cherera.

According to Chebukati, Commissioner Abdi Guliye was of the view that the commission has a constitutional mandate and that in declaring the results it will be guided by the same constitution and applicable law.

Commissioner Boya Molu expressed a similar view.

