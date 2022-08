0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says he is committed to resolve the garbage situation within the county.

Sakaja made the commitment as he toured parts of the city in areas which he found littered with heaps of garbage.

“Toured various parts of the City this morning with my officers. I have given firm directions on resolving the current garbage problem across Nairobi in the next few days. We will have a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all,” he stated.