We will accept whoever is announced as President, Kisumu residents say

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A section of Kisumu residents have committed to accept the outcome of the Presidential results due to be announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Steven Omondi and Hillary Otieno, businessmen in Kisumu town appealed to other Kenyans from various regions to accept the results regardless of who they voted for.

“You know everything is on a stand still. To be honest what we are waiting for is that announcement and I know we all voted for our favorite candidates but whoever will be announced as the winner we will accept and go back to our normal lives and work,” said Omondi.

Otieno echoed his sentiments saying, “We will accept the results and accept whoever will be announced will be the President of all Kenyans.”

Lillian Aoko and Karen Atieno stated that even though they voted for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga, they will accept whoever is announced winner

“I hope the results will be announced in the favour of the person I voted for but if not, I will be calm and accept whoever will be announced. All I am praying for is that Kenyans will remain peaceful and none of us will take it to the streets or cause violence,” Atieno said.

Chebukati is set to announce the President Elect any moment from now in a race that was mainly between Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate and Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga’s home town is Kisumu City and he receives overwhelming support from residents.

The electoral body has already concluded the verification exercise.

The verification desks have been removed and the IEBC staff as well as the presidential agents from the candidates taken a break.

The poll agency is however yet to announce verified results from 29 constituencies and as at 5am, they had only declared results in 261 constituencies.

The electoral body’s chairman Chebukati is currently preparing the form 34D which is the presidential winning certificate handed over to the winner of this political duel.

The winner in the presidential contest must have attained the 50 plus one vote which is 50 percent of the total votes +1.

Also, he must garner 25 percent of votes in a total of 24 counties.