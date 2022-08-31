Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lawyer of second petitioner John Njoroge in Presidential election Zehrabanu Janmohamed. /JUDICIARY

Kenya

We want to know what happened to our vote, petitioner John Njoroge tells Supreme Court

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The second petitioner in the presidential petition against President-Elect William Ruto’s victory John Njoroge says he and other voters who participated in August 9 general elections want to know what happened to their vote.

Njoroge through his lawyer Zehrabanu Janmohamed on Wednesday told the court that it is in his interest and millions of Kenyans who cast their ballot to know if indeed their votes counted in the presidential results declared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Janmohammed told the seven-judge bench that it is unfortunate that billions of taxpayers’ money was used to come up with an election which can’t be verified and authenticated.

“Chebukati says the election was verifiable and accurate, the four commissioners say it was opaque, the political parties are saying ‘I won I won’  as voters we want to know what happened to our vote, and from where we are today, we can’t  say where this vote went and what happened,” she submitted.

She said that voters should not be put in a situation where they are questioning what happened to their vote, or hoping that their votes count.

“We shouldn’t be in a position where we hope that our votes count. We should be in a position where we know our vote counts,” she said.

On the postponed elections in the 8 electoral areas, Janmohammed argued that the move resulted in voter suppression, hence denying voters in those areas the opportunity to exercise their right.

She further requested that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati be prohibited from conducting any election or holding any public office, for breaching the Chapter six of the Constitution.

In her closing remarks she asked the court to nullify the presidential election on grounds it didn’t meet the constitutional threshold.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We request that our prayer to nullify this election be granted, because it doesn’t reflect the will of the people,” she stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Lawyer Murgor says group of hackers assembled to infiltrate, manipulate IEBC system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio leader Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William Ruto...

1 hour ago

Presidential Petitions

PHOTO: Raila following the Supreme Court proceedings with Silas Jakakimba

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is keenly watching the Supreme Court proceedings of his petition against the victory handed...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Lawyer Paul Mwangi: Collegiate role of IEBC Commissioners include tallying, verifying final results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Lawyer Paul Mwangi says the requirement to declare the presidential election results does not give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila says dysfunctional IEBC denied him victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Supreme Court was on Wednesday told of how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had lost its...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila reads mischief in indicated Form 34A results at several polling stations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has alluded to the fact that there was a deliberate...

2 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila was rigged out, Orengo says in urging court to nullify Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyers representing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga have urged the Supreme Court to nullify the victory handed to Deputy...

3 hours ago

Supreme Court

It’s not a conspiracy theory, Raila says as he insists Presidential election rigged in favor of Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – “It is not a conspiracy theory.” That was Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s opening statement in the presidential petition in...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Raila casts doubt in Ruto’s 50+1 victory threshold, says IEBC figures don’t add up 

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Hearings of the Supreme Court presidential petition challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s victory as president-elect kicked off in earnest...

4 hours ago