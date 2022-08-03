Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi withdraws from gubernatorial race

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi has withdrawn from the county gubernatorial race days to the general election.

Abdi haquit the race in favor of Ugas Sheikh Mohamed who is vying on the Amani National Congress (ANC) party. The Wajir Governor was defending his seat as an independent candidate.

The incumbent governor stated that his decision has been pushed by a number of factors and after wide consultation he has decided to bow out of the race after consultation.

“In my opinion, he is the most suitable candidate to carry the County flag. Mr. Ugas Sheikh Mohamed is not only widely accepted in the County but has relatively no baggage,” Abdi stated.

The Wajir Governor rallied his supporters to rally behind the ANC gubernatorial candidate for Wajir in the crowded race that has attracted several candidates.

Mohammed is set to face it off with eight candidates seeking to succeed the current governor.

Hassan Mohamed who is vying using the Jubilee party ticket,Ahmed Abdullahi (ODM), Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali (UDM), Deputy Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar (UDA), Osman Warfa (Narc),  Siyat Abdullahi (Wiper) and Mohamed Elmi (Independent) .

The close to 164,200 voters will decide who among the eight candidates will be their governor.

“I therefore call upon my supporters to give him moral and material support  to enable him succeed in the race,” the Wajir Governor said.

Abdi further guided the electorate of Wajir on which leaders to vote in the different elective seats at the national and county level.

In particular he campaigned against leaders who he blamed behind his woes that saw him impeached as the governor.

Abdi wants the electorate to edge out the current senator Abdullahi Ibrahim from Jubilee party in favor of Abass Sheikh Mohamed from United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In Eldas constituency race, the Wajir Governor wants the longest serving MP from Jubilee Party Adan Keynan shown the door in favor of ODM’s candidate Ahmed Boray.

“In this regard, I wish to appeal to you NOT to elect candidates who in one way or the other participated in destabilizing the running of Wajir County in the last couple of years thus affecting service delivery,” Abdi said.

Wajir has suffered political instability following the impeachment of Governor Abdi by Members of the County Assembly in April 2021.

The Deputy Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar who is vying on an UDA ticket  held the office for nine months before a High Court in Meru reinstated Abdi in February.

