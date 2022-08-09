Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 9, 2022 | Governor Anne Waiguru casts her vote at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency/CFM -Bruhan Makong

2022 ELECTIONS

Waiguru voices optimism in re-election bid, UDA win despite turnout doubts

Waiguru who is defending her seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket attributed the low voter turnout in early morning hours to the weather after heavy downpour on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 9 — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Tuesday expressed optimism over the voter turnout in the county following a slow start saying she is hopeful the numbers will go up before polls close.

Speaking after casting her vote at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu constituency, Waiguru who is defending her seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket, attributed the low voter turnout in early morning hours to the weather after heavy downpour on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

She cast her vote minutes to 2pm.

“It was abit quite in the morning, it was very cold. We are very close to the mountain. I think many people delayed until now. So the queues are very low . We hope they will make to vote all of them before closure,” she said.

The Governor noted a similar situation was witnessed in Mwea sub-county noting that it is the planting season and voters opted to go the farms first before going out to vote.

Waiguru called for free, fair and credible polls and committed to accept the outcome of the elections “if the exercise is conducted fairly”.

She further said that during the morning hours their agents encountered challenges in accessing polling stations due to lack of badges adding that the issue had since been resolved after reaching out to the electoral agency.

“We hope that even at the counting, we will continue like that. We hope our agents will be inside each polling station and that there will be no challenge of removing any of those agents. We want free and fair elections in Kirinyaga,” she said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja demands clarity on agents validation as police vary requirements

The Nairobi Senator reported that in some cases, the agents were being asked for a letter from the UDA party yet earlier communication indicated...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Wajackoyah: Let IEBC fix this KIEMS kit mess, so many of us yet to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya and many of his supporters were yet to vote more than 6...

4 hours ago

World

Heroic welcome for Raila as he votes in Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Raila Odinga’s arrival at Old Kibra Primary School caused a stand-off, with thousands of voters abandoning queues to escort...

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenyans line up to vote in second transition election under new constitutional dispensation  

Despite isolated incidents of insecurity that saw nonstrategic electoral materials, including polling booths, destroyed in parts of the country, most polling stations across the...

7 hours ago

World

Gachagua calls for peace, confident of a transparent election

NYERI, Kenya Aug 9 – William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua called for peace in the country Tuesday as Kenyans elected their new leaders...

8 hours ago

World

Ruto among first Kenyans to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto was among the first Kenyans to vote in the Tuesday election in which he...

10 hours ago

World

What you need to know about Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Kenya is an East African political and economic powerhouse, renowned for its wildlife and stunning tropical beaches. It has become...

11 hours ago

World

Kenya votes in tight race between Raila and Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Millions of Kenyans go to the polls Tuesday, with East Africa’s powerhouse on edge as two political heavyweights battle...

11 hours ago