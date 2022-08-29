Connect with us

Kenyans casting their vote, Aug 9, 2022. /MOSES MUOI

Kenya

Voting counting underway as polls close in 8 by-elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Voting has officially closed in eight electoral areas holding by-elections today after the electoral agency suspended the polls following a mix-up of ballot materials during the August 9th General Election.

A low voter turnout has marred the exercise despite the Government declaring a partial public holiday to allow residents to turn to exercise their democratic right.

Most polling centers were open from 6 am, but some in Rongai, Kacheliba, and Pokot South constituencies had a late start after the KIEMs kits failed to function.

Electoral laws state that voters in the queue will be allowed to vote when closing the polling station.

Where there is a delay in opening or interruption in voting at a polling station, the IEBC Presiding Officer shall extend the polling hours by the amount of time lost.

