Voters warned against violating ballot secrecy while casting ballot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned voters against violating the secrecy of the ballot by sharing photos of marked ballot papers.

In a post on their social media pages, the Wafula Chebukati-led agency stated that the offence is punishable by law.

This was after some voters took a picture of marked papers and posted them on Twitter during the ongoing polls.

The Elections Offences Act requires every officer, candidate or agent in attendance at a polling station to maintain and aid in maintaining the secrecy of the ballot.

A person who contravenes these provisions on secrecy commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both.