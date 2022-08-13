Vote tally resumes for Nairobi top seats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Vote counting for Nairobi Gubernatorial, Senate, and County Woman Representative race was set to resume at 9 am Saturday following a short break.

Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo announced the break of the exercise which is taking place at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani at 6am.

By 6am, results from 10 out of 17 constituencies had been received and were being tallied.

The constituencies whose results have been tallied include Kasarani, Langata, Makadara, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Kamukunji, Ruaraka, Kibra, Embakasi East and Dagoretti.

At the time of the suspension, UDA Candidate in the Gubernatorial race Johnson Sakaja was leading with 390,154 votes while Azimio La Umoja One Kenya candidate Polycarp Igathe followed in second place with 333,754 votes

The Nairobi Senate race has ODM’s Edwine Sifuna in the lead with 416,285 votes while UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru has 289,105 votes.

ODM’s Esther Passaris was leading the Nairobi County Woman Race with 407,203 votes while her UDA competitor Millicent Omanga had managed 323,832 votes.

The final results were due out later Saturday.