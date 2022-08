0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – A recount of presidential votes ordered by the Supreme Court has revealed inconsistencies in filing of the Form 34A in Majengo polling station, Mombasa despite a declared tally.

The court-supervised exercise at the headquarters of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that there were no Forms 34A in two ballot boxes in the station.

The officials also noticed that Form 34A in Mvita primary school was not stamped.

Developing story…..