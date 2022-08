0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Visiting United State Senator Chris Coons has lauded Kenyans for conducting peaceful elections.

Coons was speaking on behalf of delegation that had visited President-elect William Ruto on Thursday at his Karen office in Nairobi.

The talks touched on the “just concluded elections in the country and areas of cooperation between Kenya and United States.”

“We commit to deepen relations and further partnership for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries.”