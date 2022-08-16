Connect with us

US ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman. /COURTESY

August Elections

US Embassy lauds IEBC for conducting orderly polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The United States Embassy in Kenya has lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) “for organizing a peaceful and orderly voting and counting process” in the just concluded General Election.

The Embassy, in a statement, specifically commended the electoral body’s Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, for overseeing the election process.

Chebukati on Monday declared William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the President-elect beating his closet challenger Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja, who was making his fifth stab at the Presidency.

“This is an important milestone in the electoral process,” read part of the statement.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) against Odinga who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

The Embassy urged those aggrieved to address their concerns through the available legal mechanisms after the announcement.

“Going forward, we urge all parties to work together to peacefully resolve any remaining concerns about this election through existing dispute resolution mechanisms,” the Embassy pleaded.

Ruto’s main challenger in the polls was Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja who came in second and is yet to issue his statement after the announcement that was received with mixed reactions.

Raila’s running mate Martha Karua hinted soon after the announcement that they will likely move to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

“It is not over until it’s over,” she tweeted.

The U.S Embassy implored the political class to maintain peace as the transition process gets underway.

“We ask all political party leaders to continue to urge their supporters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence during the electoral process,” the Embassy said.

Chaos rocked some parts of Odinga’s strongholds in Nairobi and Kisumu after the declaration, which was made at the Bomas of Kenya – IEBC national tallying center.

In Kondele, Kisumu, shops were looted after mobs barricaded roads and lit bonfires while blowing whistles and shouting Baba the fifth.

Similar scenarios were witnessed in Nairobi, Kibera, Mathare, Kawangware, Jogoo Road, Baba Dogo, among other informal settlements.

Any challenge to the results must be made within seven days to the Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial body.  

The court has a 14-day deadline to issue a ruling, and if it orders an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days.

If the Azimio team will not file a petition, Ruto will be sworn into office on August 30, 2022.

