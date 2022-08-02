Uproar by parents after CS Magoha orders schools closure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenyan parents have taken to social media to air their frustrations after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday issued a directive that all basic learning institutions close on Tuesday, to pave way for elections.

Parents who had to start making frantic travel arrangements for their children after the announcement, lamented that the directive caught them by surprise and they described the move as inconsiderate.

Some took to social media to blast the CS for the directive, since schools opened on July 11 and were scheduled to take the mid-term break at the end of this week before the shock announcement Monday morning.

“But honestly Prof George Magoha knew for years that elections would be held on 9/8 and schools would be used as the polling stations! The confusion his directive brings is truly uncalled for! That’s why we need government officials that are in touch with the people,” Molo MP Kuria Kimani said.

“George Magoha runs that ministry like his home. How do you suddenly tell parents kids are going home tomorrow? Some parents really hustle for fare and they need time to prepare,” stated Moraa a twitter user.

“My daughter’s school began mid-term exams today and to be picked on Thursday, Magoha comes in to tell me to pick her kesho… As if parents do not make plans and we wait for these ad-hoc announcements,” Zack Mutugi said.

CS Magoha had earlier on indicated that the institutions will close from Saturday but explained that the decision to have them close earlier was informed by further consultations.

He said the closure will ensure that preparations and conduct of the upcoming elections is carried out seamlessly, noting that most of the schools will act as polling centres.

In Kenya, many schools are used as polling and tallying centres during elections.

“As you are all aware, Kenya is scheduled to conduct general elections on the 9th of August 2022. I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the immediate closure of all basic learning institutions with effect from Tuesday 2nd August 2022 until Wednesday 10th August 2022 to ensure that preparations and conduct of the upcoming elections is carried out seamlessly,” stated CS Magoha.

The CS also noted that the dates may be revised in the event of a repeat election. He also admitted that the national exams calendar could be affected.

The 2022 academic year has four national exams with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education slated for between November 28 and December 23.

The Grade Six exam will be administered between November 28 and 30, with 1.27 million candidates registered to sit the pioneer exam under the new curriculum which will see them join junior secondary schools.

The Kenya National Examinations Council announced it would open a portal from August 15 to August 30 where Grade 6 learners would then select their preferred Junior High Schools ahead of the national exam.