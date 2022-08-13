Unga queues in supermarkets after commodity resurfaced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Long queues were witnessed in supermarkets countrywide on Saturday as Kenyans rushed to grab the rare commodity that had gone off shelves since last month when the government announced a Sh100 subsidy price.

The government had offered to pay millers so as to subsidize the price of a 2 kilogram packet from Sh230 to Sh100, in what triggered a major shortage as millers feared they may not be paid after all.

The subsidy was announced on July 22 and on August 13, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya declared it over.

And as soon as he made the announcement, outlets brought back the commodity to the shelves, attracting long queues.