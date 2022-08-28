Undercover cop shoots dead thug as accomplice escapes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is pursuing a thug who escaped with bullet injuries after he and his abettor stole and fired at a specialized unit detective based at the investigative agency’s headquarters.

The thug who was armed together with his accomplice were on a motorbike at around 9 pm Saturday night in Ushirika Estate when they accosted an undercover detective who was walking out of a mosque.

The duo ransacked Corporal Abdi, making away with his valuable assets including a mobile phone and wallet before firing at him but the sleuth dodged it thereafter unleashing his firearm and firing back at the thug and his accomplice, killing the thug instantly.

“As Corporal Abu dashed down to disarm the miscreant, his accomplice quickly jumped on the gateway bike, gave it two spirited kicks and as fate would have it, the damned beast failed to start. In one swift move, the thug then jumped in a water culvert by the roadside, as Abu rained a torrent of shots towards him from his prone position, perforating his hind quarters severely,” stated DCI.

He fled away with serious injuries as surrendering and facing the law was not an option he had.

The detective recovered a Jericho Pistol of serial number KP 44338853 which had six rounds of 9 mm caliber and upon further investigations by detectives at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory-Ballistic Unit, the firearm was stolen from a senior police officer based in Naivasha back on November 16, 2020.

“The officer was accosted at the entrance of his home at Lakeview estate as he retired for the night, after overseeing enforcement of curfew orders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated the investigative agency.

The motorcycle of registration number KMFE 106P that was used by the duo during yesterday night’s attack was impounded and one spent cartridge of 9mm caliber was also recovered.

The detectives have cautioned medical practitioners to be on the lookout and in case they see a short, well-built middle-aged man with bullet-riddled behinds, they should report to the detectives immediately.