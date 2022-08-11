Connect with us

Kenyans voting during the general election in Kenya on August 9, 2022; voting in Kenya is done at public schools which close during the election period. /CFM.

UN Sec Gen Guterres lauds Kenya's peaceful election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has lauded Kenya for conducting a peaceful election.

In a statement, Guterres said Kenyan authorities had done commendable work by ensuring peace was maintained throughout the country.

“The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Kenya for the peaceful voting during the General Elections on 9 August 2022,” he said.

Kenyans went to polls on Tuesday to elect new leaders, including the president, Governors, Senators, MPs, Women representatives and County Assembly representatives.

“The Secretary-General trusts that all political stakeholders and the Kenyan people will continue to demonstrate the same level of calm, patience and respect for the electoral process as they await the announcement of the results of the polls in accordance with the legal timeframe,” Guterres said.

The Secretary-General reiterated the availability of the United Nations to continue to support the efforts of the Kenyan authorities and people in the advancement of the democratic process in Kenya.


 

