Uhuru’s House Majority Leader Kimunya concedes defeat in Kipipiri

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Aug 10 — Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya has conceded defeat on Wednesday as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continued with tallying of results following Tuesday’s election.

Kimunya, who is the current Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said he respects the will of the people of Kipipiri even though the decision they made is not what he expected.

Kimunya replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as Majority Leader, when the party leadership ousted leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto from various house leadership positions.

“In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore I will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners,” stated Kimunya.

He also thanked his constituents for according him the opportunity to serve.

“We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances. We did our best, we are proud of our achievements and history will never be erased,” Kimunya stated.