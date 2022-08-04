Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto at Parliament buildings for the viewing of former President Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru, Ruto expected in Mombasa on separate Missions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were on Thursday scheduled to tour the coastal city of Mombasa but on separate missions.

The Head of State will be on a developmental tour while Ruto will be on a charm offensive drumming up support for his presidential bid.

President Kenyatta is expected to commission a number of development projects in the region.

According to his itinerary schedule, the President will commence his development tour of the region at the Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge.

He will later commission the construction of the Metre-Gauge Railway that operates from the Mombasa Central Business District to Miritini SGR Terminus.

President Kenyatta is later scheduled to tour the port of Mombasa for the commissioning of the new Kipevu Oil Terminal and phase two of the second container terminal.

The Head of State will conclude his tour of the region at Dongo Kundu.

Politics is expected to take center stage during his tour ostensibly after the Head of State on Wednesday during his tour of Kisii County spilled the beans on why he parted ways with Ruto.

“There is a saying that wise men change their minds, yes I changed my mind to support my deputy because of so many issues. He was against part of our development agenda, the tires were stolen, seats thrown out and left with a shell,” President Kenyatta said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his renewed attack against his estranged deputy, the Head of State urged Kenyans to shun him in next Tuesday’s polls noting he has proved to be unfit.

“Raila is all about integrity and principle. We can’t allow Kenyans to depend on individuals who have stolen from them. Let us do the right thing for the country. They are for the short term but we are telling you that ours is for the posterity of this country. They are abusing me yet I am the President, what will happen when they are in power?” President Kenyatta posed.

Ruto who will hold a rally at the Tononoka grounds is expected to hit back at his boss who in recent days he has been engaged with in a war of words.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans To Move Together Peacefully Into The General Election

KISII, Kenya, Aug 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the need for Kenyans to move forward together peacefully as the August 9th General...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Inaugurates National Defence University-Kenya

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday inaugurated the National Defence University-Kenya, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to empowering the country’s defence,...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA wants Joho, Junet Twitter accounts suspended over hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has written to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) demanding the suspension...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

KNCHR warns of violence if politicians fail to accept poll outcome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on political leaders to conduct themselves within the confines of...

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Integrity alert: Activists in court to bar Gachagua, Sakaja, Waiguru, Arama from elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – A group of activists have filed an urgent application in the High Court seeking orders to bar 13 politicians...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenyans should be concerned about Ruto’s character, Tuju says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju has cautioned Kenyans against voting for Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential...

22 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila projected to win with 53pc, Ruto 45pc: CAP poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – An opinion poll released by a pollster who rightly called the 2017 presidential election has projected 53 percent victory...

22 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Final TIFA poll shows Raila will win with 53pc, Ruto 45 pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- With just 5 days to the General Election, a new survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) now shows...

23 hours ago