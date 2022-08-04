Uhuru, Ruto expected in Mombasa on separate Missions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were on Thursday scheduled to tour the coastal city of Mombasa but on separate missions.

The Head of State will be on a developmental tour while Ruto will be on a charm offensive drumming up support for his presidential bid.

President Kenyatta is expected to commission a number of development projects in the region.

According to his itinerary schedule, the President will commence his development tour of the region at the Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge.

He will later commission the construction of the Metre-Gauge Railway that operates from the Mombasa Central Business District to Miritini SGR Terminus.

President Kenyatta is later scheduled to tour the port of Mombasa for the commissioning of the new Kipevu Oil Terminal and phase two of the second container terminal.

The Head of State will conclude his tour of the region at Dongo Kundu.

Politics is expected to take center stage during his tour ostensibly after the Head of State on Wednesday during his tour of Kisii County spilled the beans on why he parted ways with Ruto.

“There is a saying that wise men change their minds, yes I changed my mind to support my deputy because of so many issues. He was against part of our development agenda, the tires were stolen, seats thrown out and left with a shell,” President Kenyatta said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his renewed attack against his estranged deputy, the Head of State urged Kenyans to shun him in next Tuesday’s polls noting he has proved to be unfit.

“Raila is all about integrity and principle. We can’t allow Kenyans to depend on individuals who have stolen from them. Let us do the right thing for the country. They are for the short term but we are telling you that ours is for the posterity of this country. They are abusing me yet I am the President, what will happen when they are in power?” President Kenyatta posed.

Ruto who will hold a rally at the Tononoka grounds is expected to hit back at his boss who in recent days he has been engaged with in a war of words.