UDM inks post-election pact with Kenya Kwanza, ditches Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20-United Democratic Movement (UDM) has signed a post-election agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite having an active pre-election pact with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

The political agreement was signed in the presence of president-elect William Ruto and party leaders of affiliate parties which include Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap).

The president-elect welcomed the Mandera Senator-Elect Ali Roba-led outfit saying the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is an association of the willing.

“UDM will work with us in parliament and in government as we seek to consolidate the country. Kenya Kwanza and our ideas are broad enough to accommodate all of us,” he said.

Ruto said there is only one agreement that is available in public and that is the Kenya Kwanza agreement. I don’t even know how our competitors manage to keep people in Azimio,” Ruto said.

Roba denounced ever signing an agreement with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition that is led by Raila Odinga, saying there exists no such agreement in the public domain.

“We have written to the Register of Political parties requesting for any such agreement but Azimio has still not furnished us with it. The only legal agreement is the one we have signed today,” the Mandera senator-elect said.

Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki noted that there is no limitation whatsoever for those willing to enter a post-election agreement as the window is still open.

Kindiki insisted that the post-election agreement with UDM among other political outfits that seek to join the Ruto-led alliance was justifiable under freedom of association.

“Any person who thinks they can use a coalition to thwart a fundamental right of the constitution. We have scrutinized the law and constitution and there’s nothing that hinders post-election agreement and anyone who has a problem can move to court,” he said.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua said there will not be cowed to stay in coalitions that have ruled them with fear and intimidation.

“As a democratic state, we must learn to give freedom of expression and association. We are looking on getting down with whatever comes including court cases and other issues so that we can form a government and move on,” Mutua said.

The Political Parties Act, it allows coalitions to operate as legal entities and requires them to formalize their agreements at least six months before a General Election.

Those who moved include Party Leader and Mandera Senator-Elect Ali Roba, Deputy Party Leader and Marsabit Governor-Elect Mohamud Ali and Mandera Governor-Elect Mohamed Adan Khalif who were present at President-elect William Ruto’s Karen Residence, Nairobi.

This is as the battle for numbers in both houses continues to ensure they have the numbers to elect speakers, the leadership of key committees and ultimately control House business.

Legally, UDM remains in the Azimio La Umoja coalition when it comes to determining which alliance has the majority of numbers so as to choose a Majority Leader and Minority leader.

Their move might defeat the choice of Speaker fronted by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya in the National Assembly where they have the majority of legislators.

Others were Deputy Governor-Elect Mandera Ali Maalim, Wajir Senator-Elect Abbas Sheikh, MPs Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Kullow Hassan (Banisa), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), AbdulEnrahim Haro (Mandera South) and Adan Haji (Mandera West).