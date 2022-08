0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 11 – Gabriel Kagombe who was vying for the Gatundu South Parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has won the seat after garnering 17,825 votes.

Kagobe was followed by Kung’u Kibathi who was an independent candidate with 15,470 votes.

He will be replacing Moses Kuria who was seeking to be Kiambu Governor but has already conceded defeat.