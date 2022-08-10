UDA’s Cliff Ombeta concedes defeat in Bonchari MP race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Aug 10 – Lawyer Cliff Ombeta who was the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Bonchari constituency has conceded defeat, even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared a winner for the seat.

Ombeta who was trying his first stab at politics however assured his supporters that he will be back in the next election.

According to preliminary results, UPA’s Charles Onchoke is currently leading, followed by ODM’s Jonah Onkendi.

“Bonchari had a different vision from mine. Grateful for the run and the experience. Perhaps next time we may have the same view,” stated Ombeta.