Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian delivering his speech during the launch of a report by the Africa Policy Institute (API) on tracking the Belt and Road Initiative in Nairobi on November 24, 2021.

World

U.S. attempts to use the Taiwan question to contain China

Zhou Pingjian

Published

In disregard of China’s solemn representations, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brazenly went ahead with her visit to China’s Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”, which has aroused strong indignation among the Chinese people and widespread opposition from the international community.

The United States should not dream of obstructing China’s reunification. There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. No matter how the United States supports or connives at the “Taiwan independence” forces, it will be all in vain. This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971, “Decides to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it”. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. The complete reunification of China is the trend of the times and an inevitability of history.

The United States should not fantasize about distorting facts at will. Any U.S. government institution, executive, legislative and judicial alike, must act on the foreign policy recognized and committed to by the U.S. government. In 1979, the United States made a clear commitment in the China-U.S. Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations — “The United States of America recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China. Within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.” Congress, as a part of the U.S. Government, is inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the U.S. Government and refrain from having any official exchanges with China’s Taiwan region. The House Speaker, being the third-highest ranking figure in the U.S. government, flied on the U.S. military aircraft and made a provocative visit to the Taiwan region, it was by no means an unofficial action. China absolutely does not accept this, and the Chinese people absolutely reject this. The United States must fulfill its international obligations, and key politicians should not misbehave.

The United States should not fantasize about manipulating geopolitical games. Seeking peace, stability, development and win-win cooperation are the common aspirations of regional countries. The Taiwan authorities have kept seeking U.S. support for their independence agenda. They refuse to recognize the 1992 Consensus, go all out to push forward “de-sinicization”, and promote “incremental independence”. The introduction of the Taiwan question into the regional strategy by the United States, which inflates tensions and stokes confrontation, is against the trend of regional development. The United States has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens “Taiwan independence” separatist activities. These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous.

The position of the Chinese Government and people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese sons and daughters to realize the complete reunification of the motherland. The will of the people is not to be defied, and those who play with fire will perish by it. In the face of the great cause of national unification, the Chinese people have the gut not to be misled by fallacies or scared by evils, the ambition to never be intimidated or crushed, the determination to unite as one, and the ability to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity.

          (Dr. Zhou Pingjian is the Ambassador of China to Kenya)

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

Chinese foreign minister resolutely rebukes G7 statement over Taiwan region

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday slammed the so-called statement of the G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative...

27 mins ago

Focus on China

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan condemned by African leaders

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently defied warnings from Beijing and landed in a military aircraft in Taiwan,  becoming the highest U.S. official to...

53 mins ago

Focus on China

Statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy...

2 days ago

World

China population to begin shrinking by 2025: officials

Beijing, Aug 2 – China’s population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. The...

4 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Whitman arrives in Kenya to begin posting as Biden’s chief resident diplomat

Whitman, appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2021, takes over Kyle McCarter who was appointed during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

China’s PLA@95: Disciplined Force for Peace and Justice

August 1, 2022 marks the 95th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA). The PLA is the people’s armed forces created and led...

5 days ago

Focus on China

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone

On the evening of July 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone at the request of the...

July 29, 2022

World

Demolition looms for historic Shanghai neighbourhood

Shanghai, Jul 29 – Bricked-up doorways, crumbling facades and a small group of defiant locals: one of Shanghai’s oldest neighbourhoods is barely clinging to...

July 29, 2022