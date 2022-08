0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju says he has CCTV footage of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners Abdi Gulie Boya Molu visited him at his house in Karen.

He was speaking during a press conference on Sunday afternoon escalating exchanges following Raila Odinga’s petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

