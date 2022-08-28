Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raphael Tuju/CFM -FILE

Kenya

Tuju denies claims he wanted Presidential Results moderated in Raila’s favour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju has denied allegations by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioner Abdi Guliye that he wanted Presidential Results moderated.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Tuju said Chebukati had planned a secret meeting with him at a location in Karen and dared him to explain to Kenyans what it was all about.

He further revealed that Commissioners Guliye and Boya Molu had also gone to see him at his Karen home.  

“In the meeting, we were ten of us in total and for him to claim that I made some offers to him it’s a tarradiddle. Petty lie. I want Chebukati to explain to Kenyans what we were discussing when he came to see me in a secret location in Karen,” said Tuju.

“I tried to access the Chairman I was physically blocked by Senior Police Officer Samuel Arap Kimeu. I had concerns when Chebukati made a ruling that all returning officers must see him first before the papers are verified on the floor. When I got access through the back door, his other officers told me he was busy and could not see me.”

Tuju further indicated that the reason why he went to the Bomas of Kenya at 4am on August 15, was to raise some complaints after getting a tip off that that forms 34As were being changed at the IEBC portal.

“By that time, Mr. Chebukati had made a ruling that all the Returning Officers must report to him first before papers are verified on the floor of the hall. I had concerns about that because he was closed in that room with Mr. Molu and Mr. Marjan and it was obvious to me that something opaque was taking place,” he said.

On Saturday IEBC Chairperson Chebukati and Commissioner Guliye in their Supreme Court Affidavits,  accused Tuju, Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Former Attorney General Amos Wako of arriving at the Bomas of Kenya at 3am and requested the commission to “moderate” the results and have Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga announced winner or force a runoff.

“When all the commissioners arrived, the meeting was commenced by the chairperson by inviting the visitors to state their issues. Wako indicated that they had come to ask the commission not to operate in a vacuum and that it must consider the link between the election results being declared and the stability of the country which he described as the bigger picture,” Guliye stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They pointed out that Tuju told the commission that it was necessary for the results to be moderated in favour of Raila Odinga and if it was impossible force a runoff.

“Tuju indicated that it was necessary for the results to be ‘moderated in favour of baba’ and that on the contrary declaration of results would ‘plunge the country into chaos,” said Guliye.

“As an alternative, he suggested that in the event it was not possible to declare ‘baba’ as the president-elect, then the commission should force a run-off. He that should his request be granted; it could be adequately awarded.”

Guliyev’s affidavit further stated that Wako, “proceeded to indicate that in his term as Attorney-General, he also served as the election supervisor and in that capacity, he would moderate results guided by the need to achieve law and stability in the country.”

He went on to indicate that after listening to Tuju and Wako, Chairperson Wafula Chebukati took the view that he would respect the will of the people and announce the results as per the final tally from all the polling stations.

Guliye, his counterpart Bolu and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan were also categorical that they would not entertain such requests.  

However, having heard the sentiments of Tuju and Wako, the other four commissioners Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya, “agreed with the remarks of both Senator Wako and Hon. Tuju.”

He defended the Presidential results saying the commission conducted the polls in accordance with the Constitution and the law. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tuju says to avail CCTV footage of Guliye, Molu visit to his house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju says he has CCTV footage of Independent Electoral and...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Cherera wanted Ruto’s 230,000 votes moved to rejected ballots category to force a run-off – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati now says the vice – chairperson Juiana Cherera wanted to...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Guliye says Tuju, Wako, 4 dissenting Commissioners wanted run-off or Raila declared President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Abdi Guliye has accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Chebukati names top govt officials who wanted to influence Presidential results outcome in favor of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has named senior government officials who wanted to subvert the will...

23 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC to file responses to Raila’s petition challenging President-elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Saturday expected to file its responses to Azimio La Umoja One...

1 day ago

World

You’ll not choose the referee, Wetangula tells Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has told off Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga for choosing electoral officials who will...

4 days ago

Kenya

Raila wants Chebukati out of Mombasa, Kakamega by-elections

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

4 days ago

Kenya

Requiem mass for IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka set for tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hold a requiem mass Thursday, to mourn Embakasi East Returning Officer the...

4 days ago