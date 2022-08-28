Tuju denies claims he wanted Presidential Results moderated in Raila’s favour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Executive Director Raphael Tuju has denied allegations by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Commissioner Abdi Guliye that he wanted Presidential Results moderated.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Tuju said Chebukati had planned a secret meeting with him at a location in Karen and dared him to explain to Kenyans what it was all about.

He further revealed that Commissioners Guliye and Boya Molu had also gone to see him at his Karen home.

“In the meeting, we were ten of us in total and for him to claim that I made some offers to him it’s a tarradiddle. Petty lie. I want Chebukati to explain to Kenyans what we were discussing when he came to see me in a secret location in Karen,” said Tuju.

“I tried to access the Chairman I was physically blocked by Senior Police Officer Samuel Arap Kimeu. I had concerns when Chebukati made a ruling that all returning officers must see him first before the papers are verified on the floor. When I got access through the back door, his other officers told me he was busy and could not see me.”

Tuju further indicated that the reason why he went to the Bomas of Kenya at 4am on August 15, was to raise some complaints after getting a tip off that that forms 34As were being changed at the IEBC portal.

“By that time, Mr. Chebukati had made a ruling that all the Returning Officers must report to him first before papers are verified on the floor of the hall. I had concerns about that because he was closed in that room with Mr. Molu and Mr. Marjan and it was obvious to me that something opaque was taking place,” he said.

On Saturday IEBC Chairperson Chebukati and Commissioner Guliye in their Supreme Court Affidavits, accused Tuju, Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Former Attorney General Amos Wako of arriving at the Bomas of Kenya at 3am and requested the commission to “moderate” the results and have Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga announced winner or force a runoff.

“When all the commissioners arrived, the meeting was commenced by the chairperson by inviting the visitors to state their issues. Wako indicated that they had come to ask the commission not to operate in a vacuum and that it must consider the link between the election results being declared and the stability of the country which he described as the bigger picture,” Guliye stated.

They pointed out that Tuju told the commission that it was necessary for the results to be moderated in favour of Raila Odinga and if it was impossible force a runoff.

“Tuju indicated that it was necessary for the results to be ‘moderated in favour of baba’ and that on the contrary declaration of results would ‘plunge the country into chaos,” said Guliye.

“As an alternative, he suggested that in the event it was not possible to declare ‘baba’ as the president-elect, then the commission should force a run-off. He that should his request be granted; it could be adequately awarded.”

Guliyev’s affidavit further stated that Wako, “proceeded to indicate that in his term as Attorney-General, he also served as the election supervisor and in that capacity, he would moderate results guided by the need to achieve law and stability in the country.”

He went on to indicate that after listening to Tuju and Wako, Chairperson Wafula Chebukati took the view that he would respect the will of the people and announce the results as per the final tally from all the polling stations.

Guliye, his counterpart Bolu and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan were also categorical that they would not entertain such requests.

However, having heard the sentiments of Tuju and Wako, the other four commissioners Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya, “agreed with the remarks of both Senator Wako and Hon. Tuju.”

He defended the Presidential results saying the commission conducted the polls in accordance with the Constitution and the law.