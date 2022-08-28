Tuju admits meeting with Chebukati to address irregular uploading of Form 34A

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Azimio La Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju has admitted that he indeed met with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati at 4.00am after previous attempts to access him during the day.

In reply to Chebukati’s affidavit that claimed that he made him an offer to moderate the presidential election results, Tuju insisted that he was seeking to address complaints that had arisen with regard to the uploading of Form 34As.

“I would like to start by admitting that I was at Bomas of Kenya several times and the meeting which they say took place at 3 O’clock happened at 4am,” he said.

“The issue had brought up with him (Guliye) was that I had received intelligence from one of the IEBC officials, who complained that some form 34As were being brought down and they were being replaced by other form 34As.”