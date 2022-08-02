Connect with us

TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia. /CFM-FILE.

August Elections

TSC boss Macharia orders County Directors to release teachers contracted as election officials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia has ordered County Directors and Sub-County Education Directors to release teachers contracted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, as election officials.

Through a circular on Tuesday, Macharia instructed the county and sub-county education directors to ensure that all teachers report to school on August 11, 2022, when schools are reopened.

“Grant all teachers who have been contracted by the IEBC as election officials in the forth-coming General elections as per the provisions of the Code of Regulation for teachers,” Macharia stated.

She further directed institutional administrators to ensure that all schools designated by the IEBC as polling centres are made available for the exercise.

On Tuesday basic learning institutions released students following a directive by Education CS Magoha that schools close by Tuesday, August 2, to pave the way for the General Election set for August 9.

Magoha through a press release on Monday said that schools should release learners for an early mid-term break for a period of ten days and resume on Thursday 11th August 2022.

CS Magoha had earlier on indicated that the institutions will close from Saturday but explained that the decision to have them closed from Tuesday was informed by further consultations.

