Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila's supporters at Kasarani stadium. /COURTESY

August Elections

Thousands throng Nyayo, Kasarani Stadia ahead of Ruto, Raila mega rallies

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – As curtains close on political campaigns in Kenya, frontrunners in the presidential elections are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to woo the voters.

Just before the referee which is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) blows the whistle, they are set to campaign in different regions.

For Deputy President William Ruto who is set to hold a mega final submission rally in Kirigiti, Kiambu  he will first tour Mai Mahiu, Suswa, and Nyayo stadium.

Already his supporters have started streaming in the 30,000 seater stadium awaiting their preferred candidate.

“Ruto told us that we will have free education and we pray that he will get that seat and we will all have peace and harmony,” Davis Njeru said.

“I am here in Nyayo from all the way from Bungoma. I had to come all the way to support him an my vote will go to him because I believe he will win,” he stated.

On the other end, Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga who is by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hold his final rally in Kasarani stadium.

“We are here to celebrate with Raila Odinga and we are here to endorse him because he is already the President. We are just waiting to swear him in,” said Edwin Mongare at Kasarani stadium.

“My expectation is that Odinga will win,the price of Unga will go down,we will be handed Sh 6,000 and have free primary education to the teteriary level,” excitedly stated David Odingo.

The two candidates had initially announced plans to speak at the Nyayo venue on Saturday, fuelling fears of a pre-election day showdown.

The battle for votes has been dominated by mud-slinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging and a freebie bonanza for supporters, who have been showered with umbrellas, groceries and cash for attending rallies.

The bitterly fought race has sparked speculation Kenya may see its first presidential run-off, with many worried that a challenge to the result could lead to street violence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About 22.1 million voters are registered. Nearly 40 percent of the voters, or 8.8 million, are aged between 18 and 34, a drop since the last poll.

A total of 46,229 polling stations will be open from 6 am to 5 pm.

Election of the president, for a five-year term, is by direct popular vote. The winner needs 50 percent plus one vote and at least a quarter of the votes in 24 of the 47 counties.

Kenyans will also choose 47 county governors, 47 senators, 47 woman representatives, 290 members of parliament and 1,450 county assembly members.

There are a total of 16,100 candidates.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IPOA to dispatch 250 monitors to scrutinize police conduct during election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says it has dispatched 250 monitors across the country to scrutinize police conduct...

23 mins ago

August Elections

Be deliberate with your vote: Ruto to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday next week and...

2 hours ago

August Elections

See you on the other side after Tuesday, Ruto tells Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coaliton Party will be victorious in Tuesday’s election....

2 hours ago

August Elections

Kenyan election in facts and figures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya goes to the polls on Tuesday in a closely fought race to elect the fifth president since independence...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kenyan elections: a history of violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – In its 30 years of multi-party rule, Kenya’s elections have frequently set off waves of deadly violence and produced...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya candidates make final bid for votes as campaigning closes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The frontrunners for Kenya’s presidential election were set to make their final push for votes Saturday, capping months of...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

President Kenyatta Presides Over Countrywide Roll-out Of Coding Curriculum In Schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the countrywide roll-out of the coding curriculum in primary and secondary schools....

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to deploy manual register to polling stations after Court Order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will deploy the printed register of voters at polling stations...

3 hours ago