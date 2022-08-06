Thousands throng Nyayo, Kasarani Stadia ahead of Ruto, Raila mega rallies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – As curtains close on political campaigns in Kenya, frontrunners in the presidential elections are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to woo the voters.

Just before the referee which is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) blows the whistle, they are set to campaign in different regions.

For Deputy President William Ruto who is set to hold a mega final submission rally in Kirigiti, Kiambu he will first tour Mai Mahiu, Suswa, and Nyayo stadium.

Already his supporters have started streaming in the 30,000 seater stadium awaiting their preferred candidate.

“Ruto told us that we will have free education and we pray that he will get that seat and we will all have peace and harmony,” Davis Njeru said.

“I am here in Nyayo from all the way from Bungoma. I had to come all the way to support him an my vote will go to him because I believe he will win,” he stated.

On the other end, Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga who is by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hold his final rally in Kasarani stadium.

“We are here to celebrate with Raila Odinga and we are here to endorse him because he is already the President. We are just waiting to swear him in,” said Edwin Mongare at Kasarani stadium.

“My expectation is that Odinga will win,the price of Unga will go down,we will be handed Sh 6,000 and have free primary education to the teteriary level,” excitedly stated David Odingo.

The two candidates had initially announced plans to speak at the Nyayo venue on Saturday, fuelling fears of a pre-election day showdown.

The battle for votes has been dominated by mud-slinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging and a freebie bonanza for supporters, who have been showered with umbrellas, groceries and cash for attending rallies.

The bitterly fought race has sparked speculation Kenya may see its first presidential run-off, with many worried that a challenge to the result could lead to street violence.

About 22.1 million voters are registered. Nearly 40 percent of the voters, or 8.8 million, are aged between 18 and 34, a drop since the last poll.

A total of 46,229 polling stations will be open from 6 am to 5 pm.

Election of the president, for a five-year term, is by direct popular vote. The winner needs 50 percent plus one vote and at least a quarter of the votes in 24 of the 47 counties.

Kenyans will also choose 47 county governors, 47 senators, 47 woman representatives, 290 members of parliament and 1,450 county assembly members.

There are a total of 16,100 candidates.