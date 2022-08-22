Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

This is a do or die battle, Raila says after petition challenging Ruto win filed at the Supreme Court

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja – One Keya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has described the petition challenging President -elect William Ruto’s win as a ‘do or die battle.”

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after filing the petition, Odinga stated that there were many people who tried to stop them from going to court.

“A short while ago, we successfully filed our presidential election petition at the Supreme Court of Kenya. The action we have taken is perfectly in line with the stipulations of our constitution on resolving disputes,” he stated.

“The presidential election results that were announced represent the continued struggle, pitting the forces for democracy and good governance against the corruption cartels that are so determined to take control of the government and this country.”

More to follow ….

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Roots Party institutes disciplinary action against Justina for congratulating Ruto, misrepresenting party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Roots Party has summoned George Wajackoyah’s running mate Justina Wamae for a disciplinary action for misrepresenting the position...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Azimio presidential petition seeking rerun, retallying of votes – Orengo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo now says that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s petition is seeking both a...

39 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Odinga mounts court challenge to presidential poll result

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court on Monday challenging the result...

53 mins ago

Kenya

PHOTOS: Raila delivered his petition in a truck

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya coalition on Monday filed its suit challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win in the just...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya’s supreme court at the heart of election dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s Supreme Court is once again taking centre stage in the nation’s election battle after defeated presidential candidate Raila...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Download Raila’s petition against Ruto’s victory here in PDF

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory on August 22, 2022.

2 hours ago

Kenya

The UK doesn’t have a preferred presidential candidate in Kenya -Marriott

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott has distanced herself from claims that the UK had a preferred candidate in the just...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM fronts Ken Ngondi for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post amid intense lobbying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Intense lobbying for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker position has begun in earnest. Those in the race include former...

2 hours ago