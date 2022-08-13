There is no way the tally can be against us – Martha Karua (VIDEO)

Popular
2022 ELECTIONS
Nairobi, Kenya, August 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has lauded all the aspirants who secured victory in the just...
2022 ELECTIONS
Nairobi, Kenya, August 13- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says that no candidate from the Mt Kenya Region should have...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Kenyan media stopped broadcasting the provisional results of the country’s presidential poll, raising questions over the outcome of the...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Schools will re-open on Thursday and not Monday as earlier announced by the government. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Gideon Mung’aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has trounced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterpart Aisha Jumwa...
August Elections
NAIROBI, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party’s Fatuma Gedi has suffered a major defeat in the Wajir Woman Representative race after she was trounced by...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has sent a message of solidarity to the family of...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Vote counting for Nairobi Gubernatorial, Senate, and County Woman Representative race was set to resume at 9 am Saturday...