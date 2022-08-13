Connect with us

August Elections

There is no way the tally can be against us – Martha Karua (VIDEO)

MOSES MUOKI

Published

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto congratulates UDA winners in election winners

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has lauded all the aspirants who secured victory in the just...

19 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kalonzo: Nobody should have conceded in Central Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says that no candidate from the Mt Kenya Region should have...

26 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Uproar as Kenyan media stops tallying presidential votes

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Kenyan media stopped broadcasting the provisional results of the country’s presidential poll, raising questions over the outcome of the...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Schools re-opening pushed to Thursday over vote tallying

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Schools will re-open on Thursday and not Monday as earlier announced by the government. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Aisha Jumwa loses Kilifi Governor’s seat won by Gideon Mung’aro

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Gideon Mung’aro of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has trounced his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterpart Aisha Jumwa...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Fatuma Gedi loses Wajir Woman Rep seat to Fatuma Jehow

NAIROBI, Aug 13 – Jubilee Party’s Fatuma Gedi has suffered a major defeat in the Wajir Woman Representative race after she was trounced by...

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

EX-IEBC Commissioner Akombe prays for missing Embakasi East Returning Officer

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has sent a message of solidarity to the family of...

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Vote tally resumes for Nairobi top seats

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Vote counting for Nairobi Gubernatorial, Senate, and County Woman Representative race was set to resume at 9 am Saturday...

6 hours ago