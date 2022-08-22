Connect with us

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

Kenya

The UK doesn’t have a preferred presidential candidate in Kenya -Marriott

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott has distanced herself from claims that the UK had a preferred candidate in the just concluded General Elections.

Through a statement issued on Monday, Marriott said who Kenyans elect is a matter for the citizens.

Her statement follows claims that the UK and the High Commissioner had a preferred presidential candidate, as a section of Kenyans accused her of being in support of William Ruto, the President-Elect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the UK does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections,” Marriott stated.

Marriott said that they meet people from across the political spectrum to explain the UK’s programmes and partnership with Kenya, including independent institutions.
She also said that Kenya will remain a vital partner for the UK through our Strategic Partnership.

Foreign Envoys including Marriott on Tuesday last week  asked those aggrieved following the recent declaration of presidential results to follow the existing mechanisms in seeking redress.

In a joint statement the foreign envoys also called upon political actors to uphold the spirit of peace.

Embassies and High Commissions represented included  Australia, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerlands and the UK.

“We encourage all political parties and leaders to follow all existing mechanisms for dispute resolution, as laid out by the Constitution of Kenya,” they stated.

